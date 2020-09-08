Menu
The Whitsunday Sea Eagles celebrated their annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation day on the weekend. Picture: Kylie Allen.
AFL

Sea Eagles squad secures landslide win six players down

8th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles hosted a Sponsor and Volunteer Appreciation Day last weekend during the last round of home games.

The Under-14 team set themselves a hard task by giving the opposition six players in an attempt to make a competitive game.

The strong midfield and forward line were once again unstoppable while playing against some of their own.

They landed a landslide win of 138-0 with strong defence right through to the forward line.

The team values of working together and using everyone in their place was second to none. The sportsmanship of the team needs a mention with many of their players in opposition guernseys still playing their hearts out.

All teams worked hard until the final siren on the weekend. Picture: Kylie Allen.
The win shows these young Sea Eagles are having a cracking 2020 season and will be ones to watch.

The Under-17 match had ups and downs and ended in a 16-63 loss.

With reinforcement once again from the Under-14 team, players showed their grit and determination in all four quarters.

The Under-12s went up against Moranbah who have proved one of the better sides this season.

The Sea Eagles went down 1-93 but kept their heads held high and played hard right until the final siren.

The Sea Eagles played their last home game of the year last weekend. Picture: Kylie Allen.
A bye in the final home and away round meant the youngest of the Sea Eagles family played their last game for 2020.

The club congratulated all the Under-12s and hopes to see them out supporting the remaining teams in their continuing quest.

Once again, Sea Eagles seniors struggled to hit the scoreboard taking a loss 16-118. Congratulations to Jasper Braun debuting for the seniors this week in a tough game.

All teams play in Mackay this week in the last game of the 2020 season prior to the finals series.

