Sea Eagles stomp Saints in nail-biting finish

North Mackay Saints went down to the Whitsunday Sea Eagles on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles have come away form their clash with North Mackay Saints with a nail biting win.

The Sea Eagles started well and were six points up at the end of the first quarter.

By the end of the second quarter the Saints had clawed back a goal and were trailing 31-32.

During the third quarter the Mackay boys lifted to and put on two goals to the Sea Eagles one.

Coming right down the the final quarter the Saints failed to kick a goal, with the Sea Eagles kicking two.

The final score was the Saints 7.5.47 to the Sea Eagles 8.5.53.

Lee kicked three for the Sea Eagles in an outstanding performance, Miller booted two goals and Van Hees Irwin and McCaul kicked one each.

Ritchie and Bell did well to maximise scoring opportunities but were a little off target in the goal square.

Ritchie kicked four behinds and Bell three.

At the end of round 14 the Whitsunday Sea Eagles are in second place in the 2017 allied Pickford's Cup to the Mackay City Hawks.

Next week a home game at the Whitsunday Sportspark will see a top-of-the-table clash with the Hawks.

A win in round 15 for the home side could see the minor premiership won for the Sea Eagles.