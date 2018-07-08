Sea Eagles storm Swans to take huge 189 point victory

Mitch Bell for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles in the center gets a hand to the ball during the home side's 216-27 point win on Saturday.

Mitch Bell for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles in the center gets a hand to the ball during the home side's 216-27 point win on Saturday.

THE scoreboard attendants were working overtime on Saturday to keep up with a scoring frenzy by the Whitsunday Sea Eagles as the home side tore the Eastern Swans wing from wing at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

A 189-point victory more than made amends for the loss the Sea Eagles suffered at the hands of the Swans in Round 1 of the 2018 AFL Mackay Allied Pickford's Cup.

The score at the final siren on Saturday was 34.12-216 to 4.3-27.

The Sea Eagles have not lost a game since the season opener and are now sitting at the top of the ladder with 10 wins and one loss after 13 rounds.

Ryan Lee takes a mark during the Whitsunday Sea Eagles 216-27 point win over the Eastern Swans on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Swans players could hardly contain their frustration mid-way through the third quarter and minor scuffles broke out in the mid field.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles coach Luke Sommerville said it was a tough outing for the Mackay side who had no bench and also had players backing up after playing the Reserve Grade fixture.

"They have got a fair few out and have played a lot of games,” he said.

"Some of the sides do struggle when they come up here just like we struggle when we go down there.”

Somerville said it was always good to get a win at home and he felt confident the team was a good chance to make the grand final.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles defeated the Mackay Eastern Swans 216-27 on Saturday at the Whitsunday Sportspark. Peter Carruthers

"We would definitely be up there with the North Mackay Saints who are the two top sides. They have only lost to us twice and that has been their only losses.”

Sommerville said it scoring against the Swans was a real team effort and everyone played their roles well.

Matthew Galonski had a blinder with the boot and kicked nine and Matthew Maltby played a key scoring role by booting eight.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles defeated the Mackay Eastern Swans 216-27 on Saturday at the Whitsunday Sportspark. Peter Carruthers

Jarred Campbell, Cooper Barber, Ryan Lee, Aaron Thompson and Tim Kimberley were named as best on ground.

In other games the Eastern Swans got it over the Sea Eagles Reserves side 12.8-80 to 6.8-44.

Mitchell Healey (forward flank) playing up for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles Reserve team from the Under-17s said the Swans got away from the home side in the second two quarters.

The Women, U17s, Under-14s and Under-12s all had byes.