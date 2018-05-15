Sea Eagles swoop against Saints for a near clean sweep

STAND-OUT PLAYER: Whitsunday Sea Eagles Matthew Galonski scored for the Sea Eagles on the weekend, pictured here marking against Mackay City Hawks earlier this year.

STAND-OUT PLAYER: Whitsunday Sea Eagles Matthew Galonski scored for the Sea Eagles on the weekend, pictured here marking against Mackay City Hawks earlier this year. Stuart Quinn

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles Seniors' thrashing of North Mackay Saints at the weekend has lifted them into top spot on the league ladder.

The home-ground win came after the Sea Eagles ended the second quarter with a bang.

The 2017 premiership winners went on to deal the knock-out blow early on with five quick goals blowing the game wide open and North Mackay out of the water.

The Sea-Eagles continued their domination for the remaining minutes of the game to end on 102-32.

Despite good pressure from Mackay the local back line held strong and the team's skill training shone through.

Stand out players for the high-flying Sea Eagles included Aaron Thompson who kicked three straight through the centre up rights and Matthew Galonski who also added six to the scoreboard.

Coach Luke Summerville also highlighted Jake Hare's contribution to the win.

"The cold weather made for some pretty good conditions, it was a little bit windy but the ground was in good form and it was a good game of footy,” he said.

"We will work to improve our goal kicking accuracy for a higher conversion rate and just get them to fly a bit straighter for the future.”

Next week the Sea Eagles will take on the Eastern Swans in Mackay who are neck and neck with the local lads high up on the leader board.

"They beat us earlier in the year so it should be a good contest,” Summerville said.

The Reserves side also had a good win by ten goals over the Saints and played well to end the day with 94 points to the Saints 26.

The Under-17s also beat the Saints 56-37 but the women suffered defeat at the hands of North Mackay ending with a score of 13 to 46.

With more than ten rounds still to go the Sea Eagles are still on the look-out for anyone interested in pulling on the boots and joining the team.