Sea Eagles swoop on Eastern Swans to snatch victory

Whitsunday Sea Eagles continued their good form by beating the Eastern Swans. Aidan Cureton

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles have continued their dominance of the Mackay/Whitsunday league at the weekend.

The senior side were never challenged by the Eastern Swans on Saturday and led four goals to one after the first quarter.

The Swans kicked a few in the second quarter and were within 10 points of the Sea Eagles at half time but another five goals to the visitors sealed the fate of the Swans in the third quarter.

The final score was 14.2-86 to the Swans 9.7-61.

Bryce Matthews had a great game and scored three, Jayden Clark chipped in with two goals as did Liam Gervasoni.

Grant Burrows, Regan Williams, Ryan Lee, Brodie Topham, Mitchell Healey, Michael Maltby and Jake Hare all scored one goal apiece.

Williams, Daniel Pullan, Topham, Hare and Lee were named as best players on the ground.

The Swans hit back in the Reserve grade fixture by getting it over the Sea Eagles 8.6-54 to 6.8-44.

The opening quarter was where the game was lost for the visitors.

Conceding 33 points and only managing two behinds, the Sea Eagles steadily came back from a 31 point deficit but it was too little, too late.

The Under-17s side had a bye as did the women's team and the Under-14s team suffered a heart breaking loss to the Swans.

The U17s squandered an early lead and did not score in the second and third quarters but came back in the final quarter but fell one point short of victory.

The final score was Swans 3.7-25, Sea Eagles 3.6-24.

Next week the senior team takes on the Magpies at the Whitsunday Sportspark. Kick off is 2.50pm and the Reserves have a bye.