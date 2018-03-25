Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday. PETER CARRUTHERS

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles have picked up where they left off last year to enjoy an undefeated run during the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

The 2017 premiership-winning side opened their account on Saturday by thrashing the Bakers Creek Tigers before one point victory over the Thuringowa Bulldogs had them pegged as the team to beat.

The Mackay City Hawks were the next team to succumb to the dominance of the Sea Eagles who went down 1.2-8 to 2.3-15.

Trevor Ritchie in the middle was a standout player for the Sea Eagles on Saturday. PETER CARRUTHERS

In the final game before the grand final, the Eastern Swans were kept scoreless by an in-form team who poured on 18 points.

A slippery ball and driving rain meant on-field difficulty and low scoring matches but it didn't stop the Sea Eagles running out grand final victors over the North Mackay Saints by a convincing nine points.

In the shorter two-quarter format the Sea Eagles scored 3.3-21 to the Saints' 2.0-12.

Sea Eagles coach Luke Somerville said he was impressed with the boys' effort.

"Winning breeds winning so hopefully we can continue that on," he said.

Somerville said some players had left the team since last year and new players have signed up for 2018.

Tim Kimberely was a run against the North Mackay Saints on Saturday. PETER CARRUTHERS

He said it was a bit early to tell if they had what it took to go all the way for the second year in a row but "we are definitely building again and it gives us an indication we should go alright again".

In the centre, Sommerville said Trevor Ritchie was very strong and Liam Gervasoni played well in the forward line.

Jake Ayre and Chris Morrison in the mid-field had good games.

For the women, it was whisker which thwarted a fairytale ending to their pre-season carnival.

Making the grand final the girls went down by three points to the Mackay Magpies in a hard fought match.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles do battle with the Mackay Magpies in the women's grandfinal of the AFL pre-season carnival on Saturday. PETER CARRUTHERS

The final score was 1.6-12 to 1.3-9.

Coach Darryn Jackson said the closeness of the game had inspired the team leading into the 2018 season.

"Form when we have come from last year it has been amazing to go down by only two points in the grand final," he said.

"We couldn't win a game until halfway through the season last year and the girls have absolutely improved and I think we are going to have a red hot go this year."

"I am super proud of all the girls who put in the boots today," he said.