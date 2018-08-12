Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

Ryan Lee cleans up for the Sea Eagles during their victory over the Mackay City Hawks on Saturday.

Ryan Lee cleans up for the Sea Eagles during their victory over the Mackay City Hawks on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles in the penultimate fixture of the minor premiership have sealed a 31-point victory against 2018 competition wooden spooners at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Competitive in the opening quarter the Mackay City Hawks went to the first break only one point behind competition heavyweights.

The Sea Eagles showed why they are sitting atop of the Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup in the second quarter to lead by 17 points at half time.

Jake West flies high in the middle for the Sea Eagles on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Coming out firing in the third quarter the Sea Eagles put on an amazing 57 points to lead 100-33.

Taking the foot off the pedal in the final stanza of play the Sea Eagles only managed score another three points in the final quarter to win the match 15.13-103 to the Hawks' 11.6-72.

Coach Luke Sommerville said after the game it was the Sea Eagles' performance in the third quarter than sealed the victory.

Jacob Healey handballs for the Sea Eagles on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

"It was that quarter that won us the game, apart form that it has been pretty even,” he said.

Sommerville said it was a tough game and admitted the lads didn't play too well.

"And the Hawks put some good pressure on us, which they always do.”

The Sea Eagles coach said seven members of the Senior team had already played matches in other divisions and fatigue was a factor in final quarter of the game.

Regan Williams had a great outing with the boot and kicked five, Matt Galonski kicked four.

Former Moama player, Williams adding to his impressive goal tally in 2018 was named as best on ground, along with North Queensland representative player Cooper Barber.

Tim Kimberley, Ryan Lee and Jake Healey also got a mention.

Half time for the Whitsudnay Sea Eagles on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles are expected to finish at the top of the competition with one round to play.

Next week they have a bye and will meet arch rivals the North Mackay Saints on August 26.

The two teams have met three times this season, the Sea Eagles taking two wins to the Saints' one.

Sommerville said the Saints will be looking to square the ledger ahead of the semi-finals, he expected a tough final game of the season.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles beat the Mackay City Hawks on Saturday. PETER CARRUTHERS

"Both of us want to go in (to the semi-finals) winning and a win will be a bit of a confidence booster,” he said.

"We will meet them in the first final so we will have a good look at them for a couple of games in a row.”

Sommerville was reluctant to say he was confident of a back-to-back premiership win, indicating he had two key backmen who may miss the first semi.

"We are not too confident yet,” he said.

The Under-17s had a huge win over the Hawks, 16.17-113 to 2.3-15 and the Under-12 side went down the the Morahbah Bulldogs 1.0-6 to 6.7-43.

The Women's side also lost to the Hawks 2.5-17 to 8.5-53.