Sea Eagles tear Mackay City Hawks wing from wing

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles have beaten the Mackay City Hawks by a huge 84 points.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles have beaten the Mackay City Hawks by a huge 84 points. Stuart Quinn

IN A clash of the Mackay and district AFL titans, the Whitsunday Sea Eagles have backed up premiership win in 2017 with another very convincing win against the Mackay City Hawks.

The dominating win after a first quarter whipping was on the cards for the Sea Eagles who piled on an early 40 points to the Hawks' seven.

A demoralised Hawks in the second quarter only managed to chalk up one point and at half time the Sea Eagles led by 52.

The whitewash continued in the second and third quarters, the Sea Eagles tearing the Hawks wing from wing to end up winning 13.20-98 - 2.2-14.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Under-17 squad also did well against the Hawks running in 9.5-59 to the Mackay City Hawks' 2.2-14.

The Hawks came back in the Under-12 fixture by scoring 13.16-94 to the Sea Eagles' 1.0-6.

Next week U17s play the Bakers Creek Tigers from 11.20am, the U14s play Pioneer Power at Etwell Park at 955am as do the U12s from 8.40am and the women's team take on Bakers Creek.

The senior Sea Eagles teams will enjoy a bye next week.