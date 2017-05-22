24°
Sea Eagles undefeated run ends

22nd May 2017 8:24 AM
Bakers Creek Tigers v Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Etwell Park on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Bakers Creek Tigers v Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Etwell Park on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Madolyn Peters

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles have suffered their first loss of the season in a tough match in Mackay on Saturday.

The Sea Eagles travelled down to Bakers Creek hoping to keep their undefeated start to the season intact and despite the scores being level at half-time Bakers Creek ran away to win 12.9.81 to 7.5.47.

Mitch Bell and Daniel Pullan played solid games while Josh Norris and Jacob Healey gave some good run.

The Sea Eagles will be looking to get revenge on Bakers Creeks at home this week with a catch up round being played.

Ladies

Round seven saw the women's team head to Mackay with numbers light on they managed to field a team of 18 with 13.

Bakers Creek won 10.13.73 to 0.1.1 to mark a dominant win.

A massive stand out performance from Maddie Richard has seen her included into the representative side selection in a massive achievement.

Penny Semmler, Ali Glisson and Chloe Madex were strong on the park with the best on ground hard to pick between Hayley Galea and Maddie Richard.

Richard was strong in defence taking over a dozen marks and numerous spoils and Galea was finding space all day and never stopping with her runs linking up with Richard in a formidable combination.

Under-17s

The U17s travelled to Mackay to take to take on Bakers Creek and they started slow as Bakers got the jump on them and held them to two goals for the first quarter.

But the Sea Eagles showed their class as they continued their undefeated run this season winning 13.19.97 to 5.3.33.

The Sea Eagles kicked into gear after the first break with Jayden Clark kicking five for the game and Ryder Harvey kicking a couple in his first game back.

Tyne Chick played an outstanding game in the back line with Ben Strobel.

Under-14s

The U14s played the Sarina Demons and it didn't take the Sea Eagles very much time to dominate the game which showed on the scoreboard by not allowing the demons to score in the first half.

The final score saw the Sea Eagles run out winners 8.19.67 to 2.2.14.

Whitsunday Times

