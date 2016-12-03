30°
Sea Eagles want ladies side in comp

3rd Dec 2016 9:00 AM
NEW SIDE: Airlie Beach has previously held women's AFL matches and the Sea Eagles want their own side.
NEW SIDE: Airlie Beach has previously held women's AFL matches and the Sea Eagles want their own side. Rhianna Bull

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles have announced plans to introduce a women's AFL team into the Mackay competition next year.

AFL Queensland staff met with Sea Eagles officials recently to finalise the first step in entering a side, with the club set to host an information and barbecue evening at Whitsunday Sportspark on Thursday, December 8 for anyone interested.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles vice-president Nicki Steel said the benefits of being a female-friendly football club would open up opportunities.

"Not only will this bring more members, supporters, volunteers and players. But a women's team will lead to a more diversified decision making, wider sponsorship and fundraising appeal and a more appealing social atmosphere which is great for any community club,” she said.

"We are very excited by this opportunity and hope the Whitsunday community will get behind this bid.”

AFL Queensland said Australian Football continues to grow across the region and that female football in particular is in high demand across the Whitsundays.

All skill levels and abilities to encouraged to register their interest in playing for the team from those never having played AFL before to to athletes from other sports.

Australia rules program's like NAB AFL Auskick and school program's have rapidly increased in participation over the last 12 months.

AFL Queensland Regional Manager for the Mackay region Jeff Neumann said he was excited that Whitsunday Sea Eagles were wanting to enter a side.

"Whitsunday have been a powerhouse club across our junior, youth and senior competitions for many years and for them want to add a women's team to their great club is a fantastic result that has many benefits,” he said.

"This year we have increased our awareness and reach across the Whitsunday region and have already collated a list of enough names to fill a team of interested youth girls and women's athletes that want to know more, which is a great starting point.”

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles are inviting any ladies who are interested in playing or finding out more information to attend their session, which will run from 4.30-6.30pm at the Whitsunday Sportspark AFL Oval on Thursday, December 8.

Whitsunday Times

