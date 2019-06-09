Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
“Water Police immediately started to search for them, with police and the helicopter now also continuing the search.”
“Water Police immediately started to search for them, with police and the helicopter now also continuing the search.”
News

Sea, land and air search for missing boat

by Elise Williams
9th Jun 2019 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men and a child are missing off the coast of Caloundra after it's believed their boat flipped and capsized in the early hours of this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was still an unfolding situation with search and rescue teams taking to the sea, land and air.

"Police received a distress call at around 2am from the owner and driver of the vessel," the spokeswoman said.

"He said there were two men and a child on board.

"Water Police immediately started to search for them, with police and the helicopter now also continuing the search."

The driver was able to provide police with some idea of his location before he lost contact, stating he was around 15km off the Caloundra coast before the boat completely capsized.

Police continue their search to locate the men and child.

The boat has not yet been found.

More Stories

Show More
capsize missing boat sunshine coast

Top Stories

    Truck fire closes Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Truck fire closes Bruce Highway

    News The trailer was well alight by the time the fire brigade arrived.

    • 9th Jun 2019 10:27 AM
    Trash to treasure

    Trash to treasure

    News Artist to add colour to the Great Barrier Reef Festival.

    Seaside to host dash

    Seaside to host dash

    News A night at the races to help cure cancer.

    Chill will not deter a nibble

    Chill will not deter a nibble

    Fishing What's biting around the traps?