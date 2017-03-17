31°
News

Sea plane sinks at Hardy Lagoon

Peter Carruthers | 17th Mar 2017 6:28 PM
David Sugar said a dive team was on site assisting with the salvage effort.
David Sugar said a dive team was on site assisting with the salvage effort. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A VISITOR to the Whitsundays aboard a scenic flight to the Great Barrier Reef this morning has reported the Air Whitsunday Sea plan that ran into trouble on Monday has sunk.

On Monday afternoon at about 5pm an Air Whitsunday Seaplanes plane "rubbed against the reef” causing damage to its floats while it was preparing to take off.

Since then an aerial witness claimed the plane had sunk in the vicinity of Hardy Lagoon.

"My concern is about the damage to the reef and contamination to the reef,” he said.

The witness said a salvage barge was on-site earlier today and the plane had been lifted from the bottom.

"They have got back it back floating but it's still in the middle of the reef.”

General manager of Air Whitsunday Sea Planes David Sugar said initial repair work was made on Tuesday but it was then decided by the company to "suspend the repairs and let the plane settle in shallow water”.

"It went to the bottom” and was sitting in shallow water, three to four meters deep before it was re-floated today, Mr Sugar said.

Mr Sugar said a dive team was on site assisting with the salvage effort.

"It has been re-floated and is at anchor and we are assessing what our next move is,” Mr Sugar said.

"We will assess whether it will be towed or put on a barge (but) towing is the least likely option.”

Mr Sugar said the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Civil Aviation Safety Authority and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau had been advised of the incident.

No hydraulic fluid or oil escaped the plane while it was submerged, Mr Sugar said.

Mr Sugar said it was not for him to determine if the pilot was at fault but this would be investigated by CASA if there was an investigation into the plane sinking.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  air whitsunday casa gbrmpa great barrier reef sea plane whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Justin Heitman

Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Justin Heitman

LAST year Justin Heitman had to pull out of his debut bout at Fight Night at the last minute.

Schools get behind national anti-bullying day

Sienna Pannett, Daniel Andersen, Airlie Weller and Tyson Grosney add thier finger print to an anti bullying tree at the Cannonvale State School.

Schools get behind national anti-bullying day.

Housewives of Sydney head to Whitsundays

DRAMA: The Real Housewives of Sydney came to the Whitsundays last year for episode four of the new series on Arena.

The Real Housewives of Sydney made their way to Airlie Beach

Christensen chooses colourful language to describe anti mine delegation

Member for Dawson George Christensen has condemned a delegation of prominent Australians lobbying against the proposed Adani Carmichael Mine.

Christensen uses colourful language to describe anti mine delegation

Local Partners

Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Justin Heitman

LAST year Justin Heitman had to pull out of his debut bout at Fight Night at the last minute.

Sea plane sinks at Hardy Lagoon

David Sugar said a dive team was on site assisting with the salvage effort.

Sea plane sinks at Hardy Lagoon.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Housewives of Sydney head to Whitsundays

DRINKING, diving, fishing and, of course, commotion - this is what the Real Housewives of Sydney experienced when they visited the Whitsundays last year.

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Amazing Rural Views and a Little Glimpse of Ocean

19/39 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Be quick to secure one of the last blocks in Stage 2 of Oceanview Estate. Lot 19 is a tranquil 2 acre block with power and good access that's ready to go...

Under Contract - Large, cleared and usable 2668sqm block

Lot 29 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Where else can you find large residential allotments in town that are ... Under Contract

Where else can you find large residential allotments in town that are flat and usable for $195,000. Botanica Drive Estate is building the next release of large...

Marwood-Sunnyside 47 acres

L 11 & 12 Marwood-Sunnyside Road, Sunnyside 4737

Rural 0 0 $345,000

Handy sized rural lifestyle blocks in two freehold titles just 20 minutes to City Gates at Sunnyside. Stock fencing to boundary and two internal paddocks in...

Good Allotment at the Right Price!

11 Barrier Street, Eton 4741

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Levelled Allotment, 1,012 sq m, ready to build on and within walking distance of the Township of Eton. Eton is approx. 25 minutes drive west of Mackay, 10 minutes...

Affordable Property - Remove or Renovate

155 Evan Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 $150,000

Do not miss this rare opportunity to purchase a 688 m2 block in a prime South Mackay location. The 2 bedroom & sleep out cottage could be removed or renovated and...

Price Reduction Extra Large Home!!! Owner Says: Bring Me An Offer NOW!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features 4 large bedrooms all carpeted...

Sea view apartments at these prices don&#39;t last long, act now!

29 and 29a /5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $225,000

U29 Whitsunday Terraces offers buyers the opportunity to buy into the sea view apartment market for a very affordable price. The market is on the move and dual key...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOPS - WITH TENANTS OR OWNER OCCUPY

5 and 7/6 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to ... $110,000...

* 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to Shute Harbour Rd * Currently tenanted on a periodic basis, so offers the option of owner...

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

Over half an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 31 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only ... $195,000

What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only minutes away from all local ammenities. This block is located in the very popular Botanica...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!