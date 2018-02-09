Sea Princess passengers 'just happy to be here'

Cruise ship veterans Jane Werner, Pam Coyle, Gillian Strachan and Sharelle Buckley disembark form the Sea Princess at Abell Point Marina.

PASSENGERS disembarking from the Sea Princess took a while to find their land legs after finally making it back to terra firma at the Abell Point Marina.

Having to abandon attempts to get ashore last Tuesday in the Whitsundays and again at the Port of Cairns and a third time at Port Douglas, Airlie Beach Cruise Ship Ambassador Margaret Evans said the general sentiment after talking to passengers was one of "relief to be ashore".

"They were all just happy to be here," she said.

The most asked question from passengers according to Cruse Ship Ambassador of 12 months Ms Evans was "how do we get to see the coral?"

Passengers alighting from the Sea Princess at the Abell Point Marina. Peter Carruthers

On the agenda for many was jet-ski tours and Whitsunday Segway Tours enjoyed solid bookings from the Sea Princess passengers.

And one Chinese family have booked a helicopter tour of the Whitsunday islands.

For 48-time cruise voyage veteran Jane Werner and her group of friends from Sydney, today's activities included a bus tour of the Whitsunday sights.

Ms Werner boarded the Sea Princess in Brisbane and said Airlie Beach had been her first opportunity to get off the 261-metre ship.

Touring Russia, Scandinavia, the Greek Islands and Italy on cruise liners, Ms Werner said she loved the fact that you only have to unpack and pack travel bags once.

Cruise Ship Ambassadors Cherry Cai and Gaelle O'Sullivan with the Sea Princess' Ariel Panis at Abell Point Marina. Peter Carruthers

"And it's a good way of deciding whether you want to come back and spend more time in that place," she said.

The group of four mature aged women get together and go on a cruise every 12 months and were quite happy to spend the children's inheritance.

"And leave the men at home," the group concurred.