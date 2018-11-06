Sea Shepherd calls for education around sharks

Sea Shepherd Australia has called for shark education rather than shark culling after a man died from a shark attack in Cid Harbour.

CONSERVATIONIST organisation Sea Shepherd Australia has called for education about sharks rather than the killing of them in the wake of the death of a man after a bite at Cid Harbour yesterday afternoon.

Representing Sea Shepherd Australia, Jonathan Clark said yesterday's death was a terribly sad incident.

"The thoughts of the Sea Shepherd community are certainly with the family and friends of the man who passed away from yesterday's shark bite incident,” he said.

"Our thoughts too are with the many people who were bravely involved in attempts to save him.”

However, he called for sharks not to be killed after the latest attack.

"Sea Shepherd Australia remains steadfast in advocating for non-lethal methods of shark bite mitigation,” he said.

"Education and information in areas like the Whitsundays is paramount and effective when delivered properly and taken heed of by members of the public and tourists.

"Culling in an attempt to sanitise the ocean to make it risk-free clearly cannot work.

"People visit the Great Barrier Reef to experience a beautiful and healthy wild place.

"Sharks are a natural and key part of that wild place.

"It is flawed to think that there are benefits to safety or the tourism industry in the culling practices of the Queensland Shark Control Program.”

Mr Clark said efforts to effectively educate and inform people visiting the area must be redoubled.

"People clearly understand that swimming in the estuaries of north Queensland is a very high-risk activity because of crocodiles and it is accepted.

"The same attitude and understanding must be encouraged in some places such as Cid Harbour to mitigate risk.

"Sea Shepherd urges a scientific and sensible approach.”