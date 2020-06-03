Sea turtle ‘Quarantina’ out of quarantine

FOLLOWING a month of rehabilitation after ingesting a stray fishing line, Quarantina the turtle has been released back into the wild.

Turtle conservationists released the juvenile female sea turtle back into the ocean at Bowen’s Horseshoe Bay.

Bowen local Tracey Bazzo is the resident turtle rehabilitation expert, taking the injured animals into her care at Bowen Pools and Pumps until they are ready to be released.

Ms Bazzo said this turtle was found on May 6, by Jess Vakameilalon and Tiana Cora who found her with ‘floating syndrome’ after ingesting a fishing line, and had been in Ms Bazzo’s care for the past month.

Quarantina, a juvenille green sea turtle, was found with 'floating syndrome' after injesting fishing line.

Floating Syndrome is caused by a build-up of gas in the turtle’s body, often due to ingesting marine debris that blocks its gastrointestinal tract, Ms Bazzo said.

Quarantina was found at Abbot Point, where many locals and visitors fished and, sadly, left behind fishing nets and lines which turtles like Quarantina thought were food, she said.

“The Juru Tribe rang us and I said just bring it in. Then I just took over the care.

“She had swallowed a fishing line, which caused gas to build up, once she passed the line we had to get an x-ray to make sure there wasn’t a hook.”

“She was totally covered in algae, it looked like a carpet. She couldn’t swim at all because of her floating syndrome,” she said.

Tracey Bazzo with Jess Vakameilalo and Tiana Cora who found Quarantina.

Quarantina was in a lot of pain originally and would not eat but, after a few weeks in Ms Bazzo’s care, she was back to eating “like a horse” and had passed the 24cm of fishing line she had eaten.

On May 13, Quarantina was transferred to Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre where she spent the last few weeks until she was ready to be released.

Quarantina has now been tagged, which will help identify her if she does end up in care again.

Kidz at the Beach students have taken on the important role of Reef Guardians, and today got to meet Quarantina before she was released back into the wild.

Kidz at the Beach Reef Guardian Jaxon Louis-Kircher (4) said they use gloves and tongs to make sure their hands don’t get “yucky” while picking up rubbish, making sure the reef stays clean and the turtles stay safe.

Reef Guardians have a list of ‘six things that make the Barrier Reef sad’ and work their way through the list, ticking off important duties like collecting rubbish and educating fishermen about leaving behind nets and fishing lines.

Previously taking in several turtles into her care every year, Ms Bazzo said Quarantina was actually the first turtle she’s had all year, thanks largely to cleaner waters around the region.

“It’s been really good, there’s been no sick turtles. I used to be here all the time, but now you very rarely see a sick turtle,” she said.

Kidz at the Beach students have taken on the important role of Reef Guardians and today got to meet Quarantina before her release.

“There’s more seagrass out there then there’s ever been, so they’re healthy.”

Ms Bazzo said she couldn’t continue her rehabilitation work without the help of her many supporters, volunteers and the help of Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre.

“A big thanks must go to Libby Edge and her team of volunteers who helped her (Quarantina) and me,” she said.

Bowen Wildlife Warrior's Lennox Lawrence and Aiden Limburg with Tracey Bazzo.

“My facility is basically triage and critical care, once I have them stabilised I take them to Libby at Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre for further care.”

Ms Bazzo said unfortunately Quaratina was a particularly human friendly turtle, meaning she might gravitate towards humans and fishing lines again, and could very well end up back in her care.