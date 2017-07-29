Seabreeze fundraiser offers reprieve for Debbie victims

Jenny Borellini headlined the entertainment at the Sea Breeze Tourist Park's Christmas in July fundraiser.

CHRISTMAS has literally come early for the victims of Cyclone Debbie who are still struggling to get their lives on track.

Over 150 people including tour operators, local people and others from outside the region attended the Christmas in July fundraiser at the Sea Breeze Tourist park on Friday night.

Jenny Borellini headlined the entertainment on the night along with the 'Island Rhythm' band which played a number of jovial Christmas carols.

A number of prizes were donated, raffled and auctioned off with all funds raised to be directed to Cyclone Debbie victims.

Sea Breeze Tourist Park owner Teena Webb said they would double the amount raised on the night.

"A lot of people didn't want to buy a raffle ticket, so they just donated money instead,” she said.

"Some people re-donated the prizes as they weren't staying the next day, so we auctioned and raised some more money.

"There was a general feeling of support from people to make sure we are okay.”

The money will be distributed to Cannonvale State School and Whitsunday Counselling and Support.

Mrs Webb said she knew the money would be directed to the right people through these organisations.

"I talked to the principal of Cannonvale State School and she said a lot of kids go to school without food and can't go to camp or have no uniforms,” she said.

"There are a lot of people struggling and its good to help out people struggling with food.”

The Christmas in July fundraiser is an annual event which has raised money for various causes over the years including Whitsunday Fauna Rescue, Logan's Playground, various sporting clubs and more.

The amount of money raised is still being counted.