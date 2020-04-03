Seafood industry buoyed by Federal support

AS FACTORIES throughout Asia reopen for trade, fishermen are rushing to get back to work but are still facing struggles to get boats back out to sea.

Bowen's live export fishing industry has faced an uncertain future since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, with many fishermen not having any income for almost three months.

This means industry fees have become "near impossible" to pay.

The Federal Government announced a $110 million International Freight Assistance initiative that will allow fishermen to send produce to key markets, an announcement which was welcomed by Seafood Industry Australia (SIA).

Mrs Lovell said the initiative would help to "restart exports to global markets", secure jobs and help business owners, employees and families who had been without income for nine weeks.

Seafood Industry Australia CEO Jane Lovell said getting fishermen back to work was the "best sort of stimulus" for the economy.

"Asia is looking positive, including China which we understand has about 90 per cent of factories opening up," she said.

The industry started to feel the pressure earlier in the year when live exports were no longer being accepted into the Chinese markets, previously one of their largest income sources.

Now that the markets are reopening Mrs Lovell said the priority was getting fishermen back to sea, the "sooner the better for all concerned".

"Getting back to work is the best sort of stimulus, it's good for morale and it shows we understand our role in meeting the global food task," she said.

"We need to secure Australia's agriculture industry now, so we're here to continue operating on the other side of this."

Arabon Seafood owner Terry Must said although the reopening of the markets was a positive step, fishermen were still feeling the pressure.

Mr Must said as people focused on stocking up their freezers ahead of Easter, they had seen an increase which was also a positive step in the right direction.

"A lot of the boats can go to work now, a lot of people really want to buy frozen fish at the moment," he said.

"A lot of people are thinking more about buying local and cooking at home, so we've been quite busy."

Mr Must said three of the "major" expenses for businesses were electricity, rent and wages which were still putting pressure on many businesses, not just the fishing industry.

"Rent, electricity and wages are the three biggest things for any business," he said.

"If they were fair dinkum they'd say we'll give you 8 cents a kilowatt for electricity.

"If the government were fair dinkum they could do it tomorrow."

Mrs Lovell has called for the government to remove "all fees and charges across all of agriculture", and was encouraged to see the federal government waive management levies under the Australian Fisheries Management Authority, a move which saved the industry more than $10 million this year.

Mrs Lovell said the SIA was hopeful they would welcome more good over the coming weeks as other states assisted industry by waiving their fees and charges.