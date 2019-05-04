Seafood, music, wine and beer - a winning combination

READY TO GO: Seabreeze Hotel chefs Mark Bianco and Sam Potter, and apprentice chef Matt Caskie, ready for the Lamberts Beach Seafood and Wine Festival.

READY TO GO: Seabreeze Hotel chefs Mark Bianco and Sam Potter, and apprentice chef Matt Caskie, ready for the Lamberts Beach Seafood and Wine Festival. Emma Murray

FRESHLY shucked oysters, chilli mud crab, prawns, beer and wine ... hungry yet?

Head down to the Lamberts Beach Seafood and Wine festival this Sunday, May 5 and enjoy your long weekend in style.

The relaxing, family friendly event is back and bigger than ever this year.

A prawn-eating competition, cooking demonstrations, kids zones and plenty of craft beer and wine will keep you entertained all evening.

A festival style line up of musical acts will perform throughout the day including Lone Wolf, Ragtime Renditions, After Midnight Band, Stylus Crew, Kimberly Alexis, Off Da Railz and the Voodoo Fire Theatre.

Seabreeze Hotel operations manager Melissa Goldworthy said she was excited to finally see all of the hard work come to fruition.

The Seabreeze Hotel team has been preparing the festival since October last year.

"It's finally crept up on us so we are looking forward to a great weekend,” she said.

"I think the weather will be clearing up just in time for the event too.”

Gates open at noon on Sunday and the festivities will continue on until 8pm. Eftpos and cash are accepted at the gate but people will need to buy tickets for food and drink.

The festival is an all-ages event and will be held on the grass outside the Seabreeze Hotel. Picnic blankets are encouraged.