Ewe got to be kidding me! Locals mistake seal for sheep

A large male seal has been spotted about 80kms inland from the coast at Topcliffe Weir. Twitter/Karen Hargreave

LOCALS thought they must have had the wool pulled over their eyes when a strange stray tried to blend in with the flock in the British countryside.

A fully-grown male seal has been found lazily sunbaking in a field at Topcliffe Weir - about 80kms inland from the coast.

Shocked locals said they never seen anything like it before with one man admitting he initially mistook the seal for a sheep.

"It looked so bizarre," Tony Wilson told the Telegraph. "At first I thought it was a sheep but as I got closer I saw he was a great big grey seal.

"I couldn't figure out how he'd arrived there but speaking to people in the village later it seems he'd swam all the way from the sea up the river."

However, concern that the seal may have been injured or in distress to find itself so far from its natural habitat proved unfounded with seals rather stubborn hunters, sometimes swimming great distances upriver for a meal.

"They can usually be there for a few days before finding their way back, but they spend a lot of their lives on land so they are usually fine," Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's Ana Cowie told The Echo.