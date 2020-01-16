Menu
Helicopters have been deployed to search for a 78-year-old woman, missing from a Blackall property.
Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

Jorja McDonnell
16th Jan 2020 1:35 PM

A search and rescue is underway to locate a 78-year-old woman missing from Moorfield at Blackall.

Muriel Macdonald was last seen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property spanning more than 3,200 hectares at 2pm yesterday.

Police and family hold concerns for her wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition.

A search involving more than 20 people including State Emergency Service volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents have been attempting to locate the woman today.

Two helicopters and four trail bikes are also assisting.

The woman is described as Caucasian, around 160cm in height, of a solid build, with grey hair and dull blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000109191

