Police are appealing for the driver to come forward.
UPDATE: Hit and run victim dies, police hunt for driver

18th Aug 2019 6:56 AM | Updated: 11:33 AM

UPDATE: 11.15AM Police have confirmed the elderly man hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in Archer St last night has died. 

6.30am: Police are appealing for public assistance to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run in Rockhampton last night which left an elderly man with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate the 76-year-old man left a hotel on Archer Street around at 8.20pm and was struck by a car as he went to cross the road.

The vehicle failed to stop following the incident, driving off in an easterly direction along Archer Street towards George Street.

The male pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was transport to Rockhampton Hospital.

Debris located at the scene indicates the vehicle involved was a purple sedan or utility, possibly a Ford. The vehicle has also sustained damage to the mirror on the left passenger side.

Police are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone with information that may assist in identifying the vehicle to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More to follow.

hit and run police inverstigation rockhampton crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

