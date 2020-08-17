Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Breaking

Search for hit, run driver after rear-end crash

Stuart Cumming
17th Aug 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One driver has chased another after a crash in Buderim this morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the intersection of Mooloolaba Rd and Golf Links Rd at Buderim at 9.53am.

A police spokesman said it appeared one of the cars involved had not stopped after impact, and the driver of the other car involved chased after it.

One of the drivers, Chetan Khanna, said he was waiting on Mooloolaba Rd to turn left onto Golf Links Rd when a black car had collided with the rear of his car.

Cyclist in hospital after colliding with car

204 people facing Coast courts today

"When I asked him 'are you alright' he said 'sorry mate, my brakes are not working properly'," Mr Khanna said.

Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

He said the man drove away and he followed him down Golf Links Drive where the black car was found abandoned.

Police are investigating.

buderim crash golf links road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Muddies crawl up ladder after physical match

        Premium Content Muddies crawl up ladder after physical match

        Rugby Union The Bowen side secured a convincing victory over the Slade Point Slashers at the weekend.

        Flight sale: Get in quick to buy cheap trips south

        Premium Content Flight sale: Get in quick to buy cheap trips south

        News Cheap flights to Brisbane from Mackay and Proserpine are on sale for just 48 hours.

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        MINE INQUIRY: 5 things we know so far

        Premium Content MINE INQUIRY: 5 things we know so far

        News The landmark inquiry is now entering its third week.