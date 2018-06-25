Search for mystery Mackay region $2M lotto winners

TWO mystery shoppers in Mackay and Hamilton Island have won $2 million each- but are yet to claim their prize.

The two unregistered entries were among the 10 division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3853 drawn on 23 June 2018.

Golden Casket officials have said the winning entries were purchased from Nextra Caneland News & Gift Shop and the other from Trader Pete's on Hamilton Island.

The two mystery shoppers each won division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto $20 Million Superdraw. Each entry took home a division one prize of $2 million.

Nextra Caneland News & Gift owner Mark Doak said he couldn't wait for the winner to be united with their prize.

"It is great that our store sold that ticket, it creates activity and people are very excited,” he said.

"It's really good news. I am just pleased for the person that won it and I hope they come forward soon so they can enjoy their win.”

Trader Pete's owner Nikki Phillips said she was also thrilled to have sold a division one winning entry.

"How good is it? I am thrilled to bits. I have been saying that it is our turn to sell a division one ticket,” she said

"We have so many mega yachts sitting outside, so now our winner can go and get one. It would be fantastic to win. I can't wait until they come forward.”

Golden Casket spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said she was eager to confirm the multi-million dollar news with both winners and urged all Saturday Gold Lotto players in the region to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"We're urging all players to check their entries as soon as possible and if you discover you are holding the division one winning ticket to contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize,” she said.

So far this calendar year, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto have created 93 millionaires across Australia.

The six winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3853 Saturday 23 June 2018 were 10, 35, 9, 18, 41 and 31. The supplementary numbers were 26 and 16.

Across Australia there were 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3853 - three each in Queensland and Western Australia, and one each in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 197 so far this calendar year, including 47 won by Golden Casket Lotteries customers.