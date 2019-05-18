Search for rescued yachties...and their seafarer cat

WITHIN the pages of the slightly-water-logged yellow exercise book lies details of the 38 foot yacht's fated journey from Yeppoon to its final resting place near Orchid Beach on Fraser Island.

Tucked into the front is a photograph of a smiling family and in the back a letter from a loved one.

Brisbane man Steve Jolly found the letter after a fishing trip to the treacherous far end of the island this week next to the wrecked vessel.

It's a belonging he believes holds sentimental value and would love to see back in the hands of its owner.

The logbook found by Steve Jolly on a fishing trip at the top sand bar of Fraser Island near a shipwrecked yacht abandoned from March.

An attempt to sail to Victoria ended in an overnight rescue mission for the two men aboard Trax and their ginger cat earlier this year after anything that could go wrong, did go wrong.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority received a call for help from the eastern side of Fraser Island about midnight when the vessel ran into trouble just before 1am on March 4.

A sail had torn only about 250km into the long trip to Geelong, and when they tried to start up the motor so they could travel to safety, it failed too.

The men had dropped an anchor but the rope attached to the vessel became damaged, due to big swells at an estimated 8-10 feet.

AMSA contacted LifeFlight and the Bundaberg-based rescue helicopter sprang into action.

THANK YOU: The two sailors with their cat Soy Boy who were rescued by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew on March 4 after they ran into trouble at the top of Fraser Island. RACQ Life Flight

Upon arrival, emergency crews deemed the pair to be in a safe enough condition to watch as the vessel washed ashore, as it was too dangerous to perform a winching manoeuvre in the dark.

The two men and Soy Boy - their cat who had been securely locked in the glove box during the whole ordeal - were flown from the beach to the main land.

Mr Jolly, who was on Fraser as part of a traditional top-end fishing trip started by his grandfather almost five decades ago, said the damaged yacht had a lot of it's contents "knocked off".

Log-book finder Steve Jolly with mate Michael O'Laughlan holding Spanish mackerel they caught at the top of Fraser Island.

"In the ships log it says it was one of the men's daughter's boat, it was uninsured and they were travelling to Geelong," he said.

"There is a really bad sand bar crossing north of Ngala rocks... you are a long way from anyone up there."

"I wouldn't like to go down out there, Fraser Island is the home of tiger sharks."

The cabinet-maker turned truck driver put a post up on social media trying to return the log book to its rightful owner and has since been contacted by Maritime Safety Queensland.

"I've got a mate who has sunk twice in the last year off Moreton Island and had to be rescued, so I know how devastating it can be, hopefully we can give back something that might mean something to him," he said.

A departmental spokesman said the owner of the yacht had contacted MSQ and is arranging for the vessel's salvage.

"Because the vessel is in dunes above the high-water line, it will be up to the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to enforce its removal," he said.

"Taking anything from the vessel without the owner's consent is considered stealing."