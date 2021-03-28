Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
News

Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

by Maddy Morwood
28th Mar 2021 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed.

The 21-year-old Brisbane man was swimming with friends when they were caught in a rip off Coolum Beach about 4.30pm.

Water police and helicopters were both involved in the search but called it off at 8pm for the night.

A land and air search continued on Sunday morning.

Local lifeguards resumed the search about 5am, with water police joining them about 6am.

The incident happened near Stumers Creek Rd, Coolum Beach.

Originally published as Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

More Stories

editors picks sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Five people busted with drugs in Whitsundays

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Five people busted with drugs in Whitsundays

        Crime Police searches have uncovered meth, marijuana and syringes, with some Mackay Whitsunday offenders caught while already on suspended jail sentences.

        Property guide: How much houses in your suburb are worth

        Premium Content Property guide: How much houses in your suburb are worth

        Property Mackay average house price climbs to the highest in five years as rental yields...

        Proserpine history: Cool news stories in Guardian 40yr ago

        Premium Content Proserpine history: Cool news stories in Guardian 40yr ago

        Community Plans for Myrtle Creek Bridge had been financed, Coral Sea Resort had opened and...

        ‘This rescue service is such a blessing to families’

        Premium Content ‘This rescue service is such a blessing to families’

        Health It has been 25 years since RACQ CQ Rescue began saving lives across Mackay Isaac...