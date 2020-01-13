Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW RFS helicopter sits on the ground as the sun begins to set behind heavy smoke seen from Casino Airport and NSW RFS Control Centre. Picture: Dylan Robinson/file
NSW RFS helicopter sits on the ground as the sun begins to set behind heavy smoke seen from Casino Airport and NSW RFS Control Centre. Picture: Dylan Robinson/file
News

Search underway for missing Aussie plane

13th Jan 2020 5:28 AM

A search is underway for a light aircraft overdue after leaving the Far North Coast yesterday destined for Queensland.

The single-engine aircraft, with two people on board, left Casino Airport about 2pm (Sunday 13 January 2020), and was due to arrive in Boonah about 3pm (NSW time).

When the plane failed to arrive as planned, and the pilot was unable to be contacted, a search was co-ordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

Two aircraft were deployed by AMSA to the area, with officers from Richmond Police District assisting in a ground search of the plane's last-known location over Tooloom National Park; so far there is no sign of the aircraft.

Those with information about the missing plane are to urged to contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
aircraft flight missing nsw plane queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Whitsunday town named worst for animal cruelty

        premium_icon The Whitsunday town named worst for animal cruelty

        News This Whitsunday town has been given the shocking title of having the most cases of reported animal cruelty

        • 13th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        premium_icon Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        News ‘If I don’t take the opportunity to try and make some changes or do something, it...

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'

        Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        premium_icon Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        News The 41,165 nautical miles that the Clipper Round the World Race covers is not the...