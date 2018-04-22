Landcruiser theft: one teen arrested, one still on the run

A search is currently underway in the Proserpine area for a boy and a girl suspected of stealing a Toyota Landcruiser from Mackay overnight.

UPDATE 5.30pm:

AFTER a three hour search, police have confirmed one of the two teenagers suspected of stealing a Toyota Landcruiser in Mackay overnight has been found and arrested.

UPDATE 3.30pm:

THE teenage girl suspected of stealing a four-wheel drive in Mackay overnight is believed to be hiding in a cane field next to the Bruce Hwy in Proserpine.

A police spokesperson confirmed although the girl was not yet in custody, police have identified her whereabouts.

EARLIER:

TWO out of the six teenagers police suspect stole a Toyota Landcruiser from Mackay overnight are still at large, as a search continues in the Proserpine area.

Police are appealing to members of the public for information as Proserpine and Whitsunday police officers are patrolling the area for a boy and girl in their mid teens.

A search is currently underway in the Telford St area for the girl and information suggests the boy is travelling south on the Bruce Highway in a stolen blue Hilux utility.

At about 11.45am, the stolen Landcruiser was sighted in the Bloomsbury area heading north and was later located at 12pm in Faust Street, Proserpine.

Two males and two female youths from the car were located in the area with the boy and a girl still outstanding.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the boy or the girl or know of their whereabouts to contact police and to ensure their homes and vehicles are kept secure.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or report information about the crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.