Seaside to host dash

Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood, Meriya Robertson, Ryder Claery, Nelson Malady, Noah and Piper Farrow, Melody Flynn and Shona Russell, along with dogs Hunter and Cookie are looking forward to the 'Seaside Dachshund Dash' for Tour de Cure. Sharon Smallwood

FOR Janelle "Woody” Eastwood and Shona Russell, cycling almost 1500 kilometres was the easy part of the 2019 Tour de Cure.

"The thing we're struggling with the most with this year is the fundraising,” Woody said.

"Here in the Whitsundays you have to go to the same small group of people every year and ask for their continued support, and while most are happy to do so, we're acutely aware that the town is doing it tough.”

This story has a silver lining in the form of a fun, family event, that's not just a fundraiser but also an affordable evening out, with something for everyone.

The Seaside Dachshund Dash, at the Whitsunday Sailing Club on June 15, is a radical departure from the riders' previous cocktail- style events.

The gates open at 4.30pm, with face painting and a jumping castle.

As the sun sets the stars of the night will shine, with everyone able to placed their bets on a favourite sausage- shaped competitor.

Reg Gillen will also be on hand, presiding over an auction of major prizes including trips to the reef with Cruise Whitsundays, a getaway on Daydream Island, day tours with SV Whitehaven and Red Cat Adventures and an Airlie Beach Festival of Music three-day pass.

Raffle tickets will be on sale - the lucky winners standing to pocket $10,000 in cash, a five-night charter with Charter Yachts Australia valued at $7000 and an $1100 weekend at Palm Bay.

As the theme for the event is a night at the races for cancer research, adults and children are asked to dress for fashions on the field.

For more information visit Facebook.com/woodyand- shona.