Whitsunday Sailing Club sailing manager Ross Chisholm took out the title of Official of the Year at the Australian Sailing-Queensland Awards. Picture: Supplied.
Water Sports

Seasoned sailor ‘honoured’ by state’s top sailing gong

Laura Thomas
11th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
ONE of the region’s nautical know-all’s behind Airlie Beach Race Week was awarded with the highest honour in the state’s sailing official community on Thursday.

Whitsunday Sailing Club sailing manager Ross Chisholm took out the title of Official of the Year at the Australian Sailing Queensland Awards.

The award honoured his unwavering commitment to sailing and his skill and knowledge as an official.

Mr Chisholm was humbled by the accolade and accepted the award via video link.

“To win an award such as this is truly an honour,” he said.

“A lot of hours go into the officiating of a regatta so it’s great to be recognised for that.”

Sailing manager Ross Chisholm was humbled by the award.
Mr Chisholm has officiated several regattas in the Asia Pacific region including the Airlie Beach Race week, Phuket Kings Cup, Samui Regatta, Taser World Championships, Macau Cup and the Singapore Youth Championship.

Whitsunday Sailing Club president Leo Rodriguez congratulated Mr Chisholm for the win and said his work at the 2020 Airlie Beach Race Week was a testament to his dedication.

“His ability as a sailing administrator was tested recently with (his) involvement in running the Airlie Beach Race Week Regatta when most other events were cancelled,” he said.

“Ross put a plan forward to keep the event running and as our principal race officer for the regatta, he did an outstanding job when there were a lot of uncertainties in the world at the time.”

Mr Chisholm hoped to continue his role and encouraged young people to get involved in one of the region’s signature sports.

“I truly believe that the future of the sport lies in our young people, so the youth competitions are particularly exciting for me,” he said.

