Second 'accused' denies killing Alexis Jeffery

THE man the defence accuses of killing Alexis Jeffery has denied having anything to do with the 25-year-old Goondiwindi woman's death, telling the Toowoomba Supreme Court "I wasn't there".

Witness Daniel Rowsell was captured on CCTV footage at the BP service station on Goondiwindi's outskirts in the early hours of March 16, 2014, the same day Alexis Jeffery's naked body was found on the banks of the Macintyre River nearby.

His car is seen leaving the service station and heading south, and he said he continued on to his home in Boggabilla over the New South Wales border where police spoke to him later that day.

Defence barrister Ben Power suggested Mr Rowsell had not in fact driven home but had back tracked on an old road back into Goondiwindi where he found Alexis Jeffery and the man police accuse as her killer Robert Ian Trebeck on the river bank.

Mr Power suggested to Mr Rowsell that he had attacked the couple and Trebeck had run off, leaving Ms Jeffery with Mr Rowsell.

Daniel Rowsell denied Mr Power's suggestions.

"I wasn't there, mate," he told Mr Power, "I was at home."

New South Wales Safe-T-Cam cameras set up on the highway just north of Boggabilla showed a car of similar dimensions to Daniel Rowsell's VN Commodore driving south toward Boggabilla after 4am that day.

The Crown case is that car was Daniel Rowsell's vehicle and that he was driving home as he claimed.

CCTV footage from the Queenslander Hotel in Goondiwindi shown to the court showed the crowd, including Alexis Jeffery, Daniel Rowsell and Robert Trebeck, milling about outside in Pratten St after closing time that morning.

As the crowd disperses, Ms Jeffery and Daniel Rowsell are seen to hug before the pair move out of shot.

Trebeck, 38, has pleaded not guilty to killing Ms Jeffery.

CCTV cameras further west of Marshall St taken a short time later showed Trebeck and Ms Jeffery walking past the Royal Hotel shortly before 3am.

Daniel Rowsell's car is seen to drive past the couple as they walk on toward Memorial Park where the Crown says police found Ms Jeffery and Trebeck together about 3am.

Mr Rowsell told the court he last saw the couple cross Marshall St as he did a U-turn and drove back toward the Queenslander Hotel.

The trial before Justice Ann Lyons continues.