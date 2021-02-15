Menu
Police arrested a man who was allegedly carrying a knife and had a pillow case on his head. Photo: File
Crime

Second alleged knife incident in Proserpine in a week

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
15th Feb 2021 1:43 PM
A man has been charged after he was allegedly armed with a knife while wearing a pillowcase over his head near a Proserpine pub.

Proserpine police officer-in-charge Mark Flynn said police were called after reports the man was walking towards the Metropole Hotel about 8.30pm on Saturday.

Police responded to the call-out and arrested a 41-year-old Proserpine man.

Senior Sergeant Flynn said a 30cm knife was seized.

The man was charged with going armed to cause fear and was released on bail.

He is scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 29.

The incident comes about a week after a different man was charged with robbery for allegedly arming himself with a knife and threatening a group of people at a Proserpine park.

Drivers to face court

Proserpine police charged three motorists with drink-driving at the weekend.

The first driver was pulled over on Kelsey Creek Rd about 3.30pm on Friday.

The 73-year-old Kelsey Creek man allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.095 per cent and is due to face court on March 1.

Later that night, police intercepted a 47-year-old Crystal Brook man on Main St, Proserpine, and he allegedly returned a 0.13 BAC.

But the highest alleged blood alcohol reading was recorded about 3am Monday, after a Bowen man was pulled over on Shute Harbour Rd at Mount Julian.

The 31-year-old man allegedly recorded a 0.216 BAC and is due to face court on March 8.

going armed so as to cause fear mackay crime proserpine police whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

