Second chance for Prossie RSL

GLIMMER OF HOPE: Proserpine RSL treasurer Brian Dunlop says the club has received a "reasonable offer” to buy the Chapman St club, with its bidder pledging to re-open it as an RSL. Tamera Francis

MORE than three years after the last beer was poured, the Proserpine RSL Club may have just been given a glimmer of hope to re-open.

Club president Jason Raiteri was informed by Proserpine real estate agent Spanny's that an offer had been made to purchase the Chapman St building.

Treasurer Brian Dunlop said the club had been on the market since March 2015 but hadn't received any "reasonable offers” - until now.

Three years later, almost to the day, its 80 members will vote at the next club meeting on Tuesday March 13 whether to accept the offer that has been put on the table.

Proserpine resident Gail Murray told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian yesterday she had made an offer to purchase the club after having returned to town from a three-month holiday in South Africa and spending some time working in Brisbane.

An RSL Club member herself, Ms Murray said if her offer was accepted in a fortnight, "it will stay an RSL club and I'll bring it back to its former glory and make it presentable”.

Mr Dunlop believes the club was shut down before it got to the point of liquidation, the reality of many RSL clubs across the state.

"I believe we can maintain it, for the young ex-service personnel coming up as they need something for the future,” Mr Dunlop said.

The building's future has been in a state of limbo since its doors were closed to the public in November, 2014.

Hardship faced by the Proserpine region in recent years, in particular Cyclone Debbie, hadn't helped the club's re-opening.

Mr Dunlop believes the club could once again become a functioning business.

"I'd like to have it open as a restaurant and bar, we should be able to get it there,” he said, adding he's spent many hours patching up the building himself in his spare time.

"All the work I have put into recovering the club has gone into its revenue and sustaining the non-operational state of the organisation.”

Proserpine woman Kylie Hammond posted a call out on Facebook last week for people to get behind the club, which received an overwhelming response from volunteers.

"There is young blood in the RSL whom is determined to re-open the doors,” Kylie said.

"This is our Proserpine RSL, let's see the locals get behind us and lend a hand to get it up and running, all volunteers welcome.”

Mr Raiteri said the sub branch wasn't in a hurry to sell and regardless of what happened with the building the priority of the club was to "ensure the veterans' welfare around the region”.

"There are a lot of places to hold a monthly meeting,” Mr Raiteri said, suggesting if the building's sale goes through and it wasn't re-opened as an RSL club, the sub-branch could hire an alternate venue to host their meetings.

Mr Dunlop said "voluntary assistance from the public and ex-service members is what the club needs to re-open”.

But while the devoted treasurer would love to see the club re-opened, he's realistic of the possibility the Chapman St building will never be a functioning RSL club again.

This would mean the countless voluntary hours the community has spent getting the building back up to scratch would be reaped by the new owner.