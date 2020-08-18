‘Second chance’ urged for dad busted with gun

Braden John Casey pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipe for use, obstructing police and one count of authority required to possess explosives.

Braden John Casey pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipe for use, obstructing police and one count of authority required to possess explosives.

A 23-year-old was caught with a gun, ammunition and more than $10,000 cash after failing to get away from police through dense bushland, a court heard.

Braden John Casey pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipe for use, obstructing police and one count of authority required to possess explosives.

Well-known tattooist pleads guilty to dangerous drive

Council worker 'lucky' to avoid jail

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert told the court Casey led police on a foot chase through thick bushland shortly after they arrived at a Coast address, before being caught two minutes later.

"Police officers received numerous cuts and abrasions from chasing the defendant through the dense bushland," she said.

After being caught Casey admitted to having an unloaded pistol in his backpack.

On further inspection, Senior Constable Lambert said police found a pistol, 14 bullets stashed within two magazines, dangerous drugs, a glass pipe with white residue and $11,640 in cash in Casey's pants and in his bag.

She said Casey was also on a supreme court parole order at the time of the offending and said a term of imprisonment was an appropriate punishment.

"In my submission the fact that he has had a weapon on his person with the ammunition so that weapon could be used would warrant a serious sentence of imprisonment with a parole eligibility date," she said.

Shish kebab or machete? Woman claims misunderstanding

Dad uses very young son to video underneath teen's skirt

Casey's solicitor Samantha Elizabeth Breach said a term of imprisonment wholly suspended would be appropriate.

She agreed that the offending while on parole was an aggravating factor but told the court Casey had experienced his first period in custody for 157 days, had told police about the pistol and rehabilitation was still a consideration.

She said that Magistrate Rodney Madsen should give him a "second chance".

Mr Madsen said he thought the father-of-one should be given an actual term of imprisonment and didn't think it was a case where he could wholly suspend the term.

"Why did he have a gun if he didn't want to go into custody? What was he doing with a gun and $10,000 in cash?," he said.

Mr Madsen adjourned the matters until August 27 and asked Ms Breach to provide more evidence as to why he should be given a suspended sentence.

Casey was remanded in custody.