Second contender for Division 4 seat revealed

Brett Murphy will run for the Division 4 seat in the upcoming Whitsunday Regional Council election. Image: Anna Wall

BRETT Murphy said his career had gone in a "big circle" with his decision to run for the Division 4 seat in the upcoming council election.

Mr Murphy started his career as a motor mechanic for the council in Collinsville before working in the mines for 35 years.

From there, he owned the Collinsville Crossroads service station before landing in his current job at the Collinsville RV Park.

Now, with a lifetime of experience in Collinsville and five generations of history in the area, Mr Murphy is ready for the next chapter.

"I obviously thought of this last time it came up, but I love my job," he said.

"This time, I couldn't make my mind up about whether I wanted to run or stay with my job.

"So I think I'll let the ratepayers sort that out for me."

Mr Murphy has volunteered with several organisations in the region including the Collinsville Offroad Club, the Collinsville Speedway, May Day celebrations, the Pit Pony Festival, Bacon Busters, mock Melbourne Cup, the Miners Memorial and the Coalface Experience.

He also played a part in securing UHF radio repeater systems in Division 4, 5 and 6 for use in emergencies.

Mr Murphy hoped his experience within the community would help him secure jobs and growth in the local economy if elected for the Division 4 seat.

"I'm really concerned for community services and liveability in the town as well," he said.

"The community are not getting a fair share of stuff just because of where we live.

"We have a transient workforce of about 1000 people, they obviously they take their wages out of the place and don't pay rates here.

"So when you get down to nitty gritty, there's not a lot here.

"The area itself has fallen behind and it needs to grow … and we really need to be pushing for jobs and growth."

Mr Murphy said that by growing the region through industry and jobs, young families would be attracted to the area and in turn would encourage developments and community activities including sport and other services.

More apprenticeships and traineeships were also high on Mr Murphy's priority list as he hoped it would give newly graduated students in the region a head start in the workforce.

Mr Murphy hoped if given the opportunity to represent Division 4 in council, he would focus on "transparency and accountability".

"I'm looking for fairness and equality across our region," he said.

"Obviously I'm heavy into community and services but I really want equality in the region.

"Local businesses have a belief in the place … they are very confident in the town and how it can grow.

"I think we need to be spending the same amount in each division."

Mr Murphy hoped the new divisional boundaries would also help achieve this.

"It's a much more sensible distribution," he said.

"It shifts things around a little bit as well and changes the dynamics of how it's been for so long."

The Whitsunday Regional Council election will take place on March 28.

Mr Murphy will be running for the seat currently held by Nicola Grieger, who announced she would not be running for council again this year as she was having a baby.

Michelle Wright is the only other candidate so far who has announced their intention to run for the Division 4 seat.