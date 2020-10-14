Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Police spokesman said the car drifted off the road before flipping and landing upside down off Shute Harbour Rd. Picture: Laura Thomas
A Queensland Police spokesman said the car drifted off the road before flipping and landing upside down off Shute Harbour Rd. Picture: Laura Thomas
Breaking

Second crash on major road just hours after fatal collision

Laura Thomas
14th Oct 2020 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is being treated for leg injuries after his car drifted off the road and flipped several times just hours after a woman died in a fiery collision on the same stretch of road.

Crews were called to the scene opposite Plants Whitsunday about 3.15pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car drifted off Shute Harbour Road before flipping several times.

The car crossed the railway line and came to a stop near a fence, landing upside down.

Paramedics are on scene treating a man for lower leg injuries.

Traffic is moving slowly on Shute Harbour Rd after a car rollover. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Traffic is moving slowly on Shute Harbour Rd after a car rollover. Picture: Elyse Wurm Elyse Wurm

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition.

Traffic on Shute Harbour Rd is moving slowly and delays are expected as emergency services remain at the scene.

The car rollover comes just hours after a fatality on the same stretch of road.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 70-year-old woman died when her car collided with a van near Mount Julian.

car crashes car rollover crash queensland police queensland ambulance shute harbour road shute harbour road crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bystander recalls bravery of strangers in fatal crash

        Premium Content Bystander recalls bravery of strangers in fatal crash

        News A 79-year-old Proserpine woman died in the fiery crash this morning.

        • 14th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        Vocal home crowd cheers Whitsunday United into finals

        Premium Content Vocal home crowd cheers Whitsunday United into finals

        Sport Solid results in the last season games signals good things to come in finals...

        Whitsunday woman identified as fatal crash victim

        Premium Content Whitsunday woman identified as fatal crash victim

        News Police say the woman was attempting to perform a U-turn when the two vehicles...

        100 jobs to be cut at Central Queensland mine: Union

        Premium Content 100 jobs to be cut at Central Queensland mine: Union

        Business Mass job cuts at mine described as a ‘blow to workers and their families’