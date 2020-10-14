Second crash on major road just hours after fatal collision

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car drifted off the road before flipping and landing upside down off Shute Harbour Rd. Picture: Laura Thomas

A MAN is being treated for leg injuries after his car drifted off the road and flipped several times just hours after a woman died in a fiery collision on the same stretch of road.

Crews were called to the scene opposite Plants Whitsunday about 3.15pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car drifted off Shute Harbour Road before flipping several times.

The car crossed the railway line and came to a stop near a fence, landing upside down.

Paramedics are on scene treating a man for lower leg injuries.

Traffic is moving slowly on Shute Harbour Rd after a car rollover. Picture: Elyse Wurm Elyse Wurm

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition.

Traffic on Shute Harbour Rd is moving slowly and delays are expected as emergency services remain at the scene.

The car rollover comes just hours after a fatality on the same stretch of road.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 70-year-old woman died when her car collided with a van near Mount Julian.