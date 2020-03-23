Menu
Passengers in seats 22 to 26 on-board Qantas flight QF866, which landed in Hamilton Island on Sunday March 15, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor immediately if they become unwell. Picture: Evan Morgan
Second flight linked to CQ coronavirus cases

Zizi Averill
23rd Mar 2020 5:45 PM

HEALTH authorities are urging passengers on a flight to Hamilton Island who may have been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient to contact a doctor immediately.

It is the second flight into the region now subject to contact tracing by Queensland Health.

Passengers in seats 22 to 26 on-board Qantas flight QF866, which landed on Hamilton Island on Sunday March 15, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor immediately if they become unwell.

It is understood since the patient on that flight was diagnosed in New South Wales before flying into the Whitsundays, contact tracing was being conducted by NSW health authorities.

The flight log was today added to the list of Queensland contact tracing alerts.

If you were on the relevant flights and in the rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

For the latest news on coronavirus click here

contact tracing coronavirus coronavirus mackay coronavirus whitsundays hamilton island new south wales health qantas queensland health whitsunday
Mackay Daily Mercury

