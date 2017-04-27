26°
Second half costs Whitsunday FC

Dane Lillingstone | 26th Apr 2017 1:51 PM
TOUGH TIME: WFC's Nathan Sothmann tussles with a Magpies player in their clash on Saturday night.
TOUGH TIME: WFC's Nathan Sothmann tussles with a Magpies player in their clash on Saturday night. Alison Langevad

SOCCER: Despite leading 2-1 at half-time, the Whitsunday Football Club Premier Men could not get the job done against Magpies in Mackay on Saturday.

Despite a strong first half that saw a double from James McEvoy-bowe, the Magpies were able to dominate the midfield in the second half and run in four unanswered goals to win 5-2.

Coaching director Steve Heron said while they were in the game, it was hard to gel with five of their regular players out and reserve grade players stepping up.

"We started to lose it (in the second half). We weren't playing out of the back and we turned possession over too easily,” he said.

"(At half-time) I thought we might have been able to get a draw but they had the fresh players and we didn't. We had players backing up from an earlier game.”

The match was turned on its head early in the second half after the Magpies scored three goals in 10 minutes.

Heron said with their disrupted season preparations it was going to take time for the team to gel.

"It's going to take some time. It's nothing against their ability, it's an issue with player numbers,” he said.

The club is still calling for mens and ladies players.

Reserves

It was a tough game for the WFC Reserves as they went into half-time 1-1 but two second half goals to the Magpies handed them a 3-1 loss.

