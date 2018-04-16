Second island snake bite victim in a week airlifted

A 29-year-old woman was bitten on the foot by a snake on Hook Island.

FOR the second time in seven days a snake bite victim has been medevaced from an Whitsunday island.

RACQ CQ Rescue has retrieved a 29-year-old from an island in the Whitsundays and transferred them to hospital in Mackay yesterday afternoon.

At about 3pm the helicoppter flew 125km north to Hayman Island from Mackay after a woman was bitten on the foot by a snake on Hook Island.

The woman, a staff member on Hayman Island, and her partner had travelled the 8km across to Hook Island by small boat this morning to explore the aboriginal caves.

She was walking along a bush track and stepped on the snake which then bit her right foot. Her partner reported seeing the snake slither off into the bush, but was unable to provide a description of it.

The pair immediately returned to the boat and travelled back to Hayman Island where they raised the alarm.

When she arrived at the island and was administered first aid including a pressure mobilisation bandage by the medical team, she was believed to be very panicked and complaining of feeling hot and tingling all over, RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Shane Bargh said.

They patient was loaded in the helicopter which took off just before 4pm and arrived at Mackay Base Hospital at 4.30pm with the patient in a stable condition.

On Monday a camping adventure on South Molle Island ended badly for a 32-year-old tourist from Portland, Oregon, USA, when she was walking to a picnic table to have dinner and was bitten on the foot by a "brown-looking” snake.

Mr Bargh said with any snake bite, stopping the lymphatic spread of the venom was of paramount importance. Always bandage the limb firmly, splint it if possible, immobilise the patient immediately and seek medical attention immediately.

"Every snake bite should be managed as a medical emergency. Correct first aid could save a snake victim's life,” Mr Bargh said.