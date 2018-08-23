Menu
Wade Still died shortly after a taxi driver found him covered in flames on Oakdale Road at Whitebridge.
Crime

Second man charged over murder of NSW dad

23rd Aug 2018 7:02 AM

A SECOND man has been charged over the murder of a Lake Macquarie dad who was left to die on the side of a road in Newcastle.

Wade Still, 23, was found next to a road alive but with serious burns by a taxi driver at Whitebridge on Monday morning, but he died on the way to the hospital.

David John McCauhley, 35, who knew Mr Still was charged with setting the former convict alight.

But another 49-year-old man, arrested at Bennetts Green on Wednesday, has since been charged with murder and refused bail.

He's due to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

 

