Crime scene investigation after shooting in Goman St Sunnybank Hills. Saturday 22nd June 2019. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh)
Crime

Second man charged, suspect on run after shooting

by Sarah Matthews
4th Jul 2019 1:20 PM
A SECOND man has been charged in relation to the shooting of two people south of Brisbane last month, with a third suspect on the run.

Police confirmed a 41-year-old man from Pallara was charged yesterday with two counts of being an accessary after the fact to attempted murder in relation to the June 22 shooting.

It comes after another man, Brendon Jones Edward Morrissey, 24, was charged on June 24 with being an accessary after the fact to attempted murder.

A third man, 38-year-old Brendyn Clark, is wanted by police in relation to the shooting, and police have appealed for public assistance to find him.

38-year-old Sunnybank Hills man Brendyn Clark, who may be able to assist police with their investigation. Picture: AAP Image/Queensland Police
He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with a slim build, short sandy/ginger hair and green eyes.

Morrissey appeared in court on June 24 and was remanded in custody until he next faces court on July 22.

The 41-year-old is due to face court on July 8.

