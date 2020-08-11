Menu
Six more disguised celebrities will perform on tonight's Masked Singer - with one star's identity revealed at the end of the show.
TV

Second Masked Singer star to be revealed

11th Aug 2020 2:44 PM

Six more disguised celebrities perform in tonight's second episode of The Masked Singer - and another star will be unmasked and sent packing. 

International sporting legend Mark Philippoussis was the first celebrity to be unmasked on last night's season premiere. 

But it wasn't too hard to guess the identities of those who got to keep their disguises: Kate Miller-Heidke, Sophie Monk and Christine Anu are among my guesses for the other celebs

Tonight's line-up, courtesy of Ten: "Kitten is ready to pounce, Sloth has had a big sleep and is feeling good as hell and ready to belt out Lizzo, and Hammerhead is braced to nail his rendition of Working Class Man. Wizard hopes to create fireworks with a Katy Perry banger, Bushranger is ready to get a little dirty and make it rain dollar bills, but will it be Cactus' interpretation of No Doubt's Just A Girl that wins the vote?"

We'll see if this second round of stars are as easy to pick  - I'll be liveblogging the episode here as it airs on Ten from 7:30pm tonight. 

Originally published as Second Masked Singer star to be revealed

masked singer 2020

