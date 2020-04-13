Second new COVID-19 case in 48 hours for Mackay

The Mackay Hospital and Health Service has confirmed its 15th case of coronavirus.

ANOTHER confirmed coronavirus case has been recorded in Mackay district within just 48 hours of the last case.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service now has 15 COVID-19 cases to date, Queensland Health stated this afternoon.

Yesterday, the region's fourteenth case was added to the tally.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service has 10 active cases and five recovered cases.

In a statement, MHHS said the latest patient was a "resident in the Mackay local government area and is a returned overseas traveller".

"Local cases continue to be returned overseas travellers and their close contacts - there is no evidence as yet of community transmission," the statement read.

Across the state, there have been 990 confirmed cases to date.

In a statement, Queensland Health said contact tracing was under way.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," it said.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community."

The community is urged to follow the recommended advice in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who meets the criteria for testing to contact a doctor immediately.

Before the appointment, people are advised to call ahead and state symptoms and recent travel so the doctor can prepare for the visit.