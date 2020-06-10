Second opening works wonders for Bowen business

REOPEN: Richard (pictured) and Sonya Raynor have relocated from Warwick to open a tattoo parlour in Bowen. Picture: Anna Wall

REOPEN: Richard (pictured) and Sonya Raynor have relocated from Warwick to open a tattoo parlour in Bowen. Picture: Anna Wall

A FEW weeks of closed doors has done wonders for bookings at Bowen Ink, with owners saying word of the new business must have spread during lockdown.

Opening at the end of January, Bowen Ink only had a few weeks under their belt when COVID-19 restrictions meant they had to close their doors.

Having relocated from Warwick to open the store, the news was a blow for the husband and wife team Richard and Sonya Raynor.

Now, as the restrictions on tattoo parlours have lifted, Mr Raynor said they’d been excited to see a real increase in business.

“It’s been way better than when we did our first opening,” he said.

“I think people noticed us when we were closed and the word’s gotten out.

“We’ve had people down from Townsville and up from Airlie and Mackay. Some of my old customers have even travelled here, it’s been great.”

While the increase in bookings is positive, Mr Raynor said the closure was tough on them as both relied on the business income.

Mr Raynor said they had needed government support to get through the tough patch and were hugely thankful to be able to go back to business.

“We are glad to be open, that’s for sure,” he said.

“The owner of the shop was brilliant for us, he helped out with the cost of rent while we weren’t operating.”

Following the progress of the Queensland Government’s Roadmap to Easing restrictions, tattoo parlours were due to reopen on June 12, but the date was brought forward to June 1, with Mr Raynor jumping on the opportunity to reopen.

“They only let us know at the start of June that we could reopen then, instead of June 12, so it all happened pretty quickly,” he said.

“I had to come down and clean everything off, all the dust had settled from being closed so long. We had to put the signs up and get everything ready as quickly as we could then we opened on June 3.”

Some forced time off, allowed Bowen tattoo artist Richard Raynor to work on his airbrushing skills.

During the isolation period, many people busied themselves upskilling for the future and Mr Pryor said he was no different, doing several courses and honing his airbrushing skills.

In terms of keeping my head sane, I got right into my airbrushing,” he said.

“A mate dropped his bike down and I redid all the paintwork, it definitely doesn’t look like the same bike anymore, it kept me really busy during that time.

“I also did a couple of courses, and am getting all my machinery tickets again. While it’s there you may as well take advantage of it.”

Mr Raynor said they were working with customers to accommodate working schedules and would be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am, with no strict closure time.