Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second person dies in hospital after horror crash

6th Sep 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash near Mullumbimby earlier this week.

About 11.45am on Sunday, emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Road, about 2km north of Mullumbimby following reports of a crash.

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive a 79-year-old woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An 80-year-old man from the same vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The 80-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday.

A 28-year-old man from the west-bound travelling vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently being investigated by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash mullumbimby northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Kitty's fight backed by helpful hearts

    premium_icon Kitty's fight backed by helpful hearts

    Community How a community got behind a four-year-old and her family when childhood cancer forced them apart

    Captain calls on home town roots

    premium_icon Captain calls on home town roots

    Sport Brahmans skipper rallies the club's supporters ahead of grand final

    Fireys issue summer fire warning to Whitsunday residents

    premium_icon Fireys issue summer fire warning to Whitsunday residents

    News A dry winter and warm conditions have fireys warning residents.

    Blooming top show coming up

    premium_icon Blooming top show coming up

    Whats On Flower show set to impress.