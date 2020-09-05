Second survivor from missing ship found

Japanese rescue crews have found another survivor from the Gulf Livestock 1 ship that is thought to have sunk off the coast of Japan.

Authorities found a 30-year-old Filipino on a life raft who was conscious. He was spotted several kilometres from Kodakarajima, a remote island in southwestern Japan.

The man, identified as a deckhand, was reached by a patrol boat and was alone in the raft. He was able to walk unassisted, the coastguard said.

He is the second survivor to be pulled from the ship.

A first survivor was found on Wednesday evening, with the body of a second crew member recovered at sea early on Friday before the deckhand was found alive on Friday night.

Forty crew remain missing including Australian man Lukas Orda and another unidentified Australian.

A crewman from the capsized cattle ship Gulf Livestock 1 en route from New Zealand to China died after being pulled unconscious from water by the Japanese coastguard https://t.co/qZ1u1wO79H pic.twitter.com/i7ssbwFB0F — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2020

The first survivor, 45-year-old Filipino chief officer Sareno Edvardo, told rescuers he had put on a life jacket and jumped into the sea after a warning announcement on board.

He said one of the boat's engines had stalled and the vessel was overturned by a powerful wave before eventually sinking.

Precisely when and where it sank remained unclear.

Mr Edvardo was rescued late on Wednesday and said the ship's engine had failed during the typhoon, before it capsized after being hit by a freak wave.

His rescue came nearly 24 hours after the distress signal and was hospitalised on the Japanese island of Amami Oshima.

Images show Mr Edvardo, of the Philippines, wearing a life jacket as he bobbed in dark waters.

The vessel’s chief officer, 45-year-old Sareno Edvardo, being rescued. Picture: Reuters

He told rescuers the ship had suffered engine failure during the typhoon, where she had turned broadside towards all the strength of waves and winds of up to 240km/ph, before capsizing.

"When it was capsizing, an on-board announcement instructed us to wear a life jacket," Mr Edvardo said, according to the Japanese Coast Guard.

"So I wore a life jacket and jumped into the sea," he said, adding he had watched the ship sink.

In video released by the coast guard, Mr Edvardo can be heard asking if he is the "only one".

TWO AUSTRALIANS ON BOARD

On-board the vessel were also two Australians, one identified as Queensland vet Lukas Orda, two New Zealanders, as well as a crew including 39 people from the Philippines and one person from Singapore. There were also 5800 head of cattle.

The last movements of the cargo ship that went missing after sending a distress signal during Typhoon Maysak have been revealed by marine authorities.

Gulf Livestock 1, a livestock ship carrying 43 crew and 5800 cattle, was on its way to China from New Zealand, when a typhoon hit, causing the vessel to capsize.

A map released by Marine Traffic, a global leading ship tracking service, shows the vessel's last movements in the East China Sea.

The ship issued a distress signal at 1.45am Tokyo time on Wednesday and judging from its track and track of Typhoon Maysak, experts believe it may have been caught in the centre of the freak wave, forcing it to capsize.

Marine Traffic shared this image of a map, showing the missing vessel’s last moments before a typhoon struck south west Japan. Picture: MarineTraffic

The Gulf Livestock 1 is missing in waters south west of Japan. Picture: Vesselfinder.com

ANOTHER TYPHOON SET TO STRIKE SEARCH AREA

The Japanese Coast Guard spent the day conducting a large air and sea search for the vessel or any crew members.

There are three coast guard vessels, five planes and specially trained divers involved in the search-and-rescue mission.

However, the operation is expected to face more challenges with another typhoon forecast to pass right through the search area on Sunday, according to local forecasters.

It has been reported as the third strongest ever recorded typhoon to strike, as Japan currently faces its annual typhoon season.

The second massive storm will potentially limit the time the coast guard can continue to search.

An infra-red satellite of Maysak – and another typhoon is set to hit the search area on Sunday. Picture: NASA MODIS

The ship, which was charged by Australia-based Australasian Global Exports to carry livestock, was travelling from Napier in New Zealand to the Chinese port of Tangshan.

Australasian Global Exports said it was in contact with the families of some of the crew, as well as with local authorities, but offered no further details.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the ship's officers, crew and other personnel and their families," it said.

Queensland vet Lukas Orda, who is married with a six-month-old son, has been named as one of the Australians on board the missing cargo ship.

Mr Orda studied at James Cook University and worked at the Gold Coast Equine Clinic before joining the cattle export ship as a veterinary officer in June.

The vet's last post was on June 24, writing, "And the first 20 day stretch of my trip starts....."

It was accompanied by a map showing he was travelling to Yantai, China from Port of Portland in Victoria.

Lukas Orda has been named as one of those on board the ship. Picture: Supplied

TRAGEDY UNFOLDING

Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said it is a "tragedy unfolding" as they wait anxiously for news.

"It is a very close-knit community the live stock industry both here (Australia) and in New Zealand, so everyone is very concerned about the situation and we're just hoping for the best," Mr Harvey-Sutton told ABC news.

He said that while the industry holds onto hope, "as time passes that hope decreases".

"I can't contemplate the scenario (their families) are facing, particularly so young in their careers - it is incredibly sad if our worst fears are met. Our thoughts and industry's thoughts are with the families," the CEO told Seven News on Thursday.

Mr Harvey-Sutton said it is common for Australians involved in the live stock industry to supply their trades globally.

"It's a valued skillet and Australians are very good at it, so it's not uncommon for Australians to be on livestock vessels around the world at any one time."

He said their jobs are to look after the animals both from a veterinary perspective and general stock handling point of view.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said it was temporarily suspending live cattle exports after the accident.

"MPI wants to understand what happened on the sailing of the Gulf Livestock 1," it said

