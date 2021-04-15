Menu
Gympie region teenager Zac Moye has died following an horrific car crash at Wolvi on Sunday night.
Second teen dies following horror Wolvi crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 2:33 PM
A second teenager involved in a horror crash at Wolvi on Sunday night has died.

A GoFundMe established for Zac Moye has revealed the teenager with "a huge heart" succumbed to serious injuries he suffered when the car he and two others were travelling in collided with a tree on Vines Road.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Rykah Burr, died Wednesday night.

The fundraiser's creator, Rebecca Holt, said Zac "fought till the end but unfortunately, he has succumbed to his injuries".

"His family and friends are absolutely devastated," she said.

"He was such an energetic, happy young man with his whole life ahead of him.

A GoFundMe for Zac Moye has been launched to support his family following the teenager's death following an horrific crash at Wolvi.
"He had a huge heart and he loved his family and mates, sports and fishing."

The teenager grew up in Kilkivan and "made many friends over the years".

"Unfortunately, Zac had a rough start to his teenage years and came into foster care and became a big part of our family where we welcomed him with open arms.

 

The crash also tragically claimed the life of 18-year-old Rykah Burr.
"He loved going to the Widgee Bushman's bar to sing karaoke.

"We will always remember his smile and funny personality.

"He is much loved and missed by his family, friends and the community of Kilkivan and Widgee.

"Life is so precious. Fly high mate."

The fundraising campaign for Zac's funeral was launched on Thursday afternoon.

