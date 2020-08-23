Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Original plans for the new Flagstaff Hill development. Tenders for the project reopened yesterday.
Original plans for the new Flagstaff Hill development. Tenders for the project reopened yesterday.
Council News

SECOND TIME LUCKY: Tenders reopen for Flagstaff Hill

Laura Thomas
23rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TENDERS for the Flagstaff Hill Cultural and Conference Centre have reopened with hope it’s second time lucky for the development.

The long-awaited replacement to the former centre, which was damaged during Cyclone Debbie in 2017, will be used by the Girudala Community Cooperative Society to promote Indigenous tourism activities.

A tender was awarded for the rebuild in February this year to Beep Beep Pty Ltd, trading as Richardson’s Building Service.

However, the company withdrew its tender in late June because of COVID-19.

Original plans for the Flagstaff Hill redevelopment included a 100 seat cafe.
Original plans for the Flagstaff Hill redevelopment included a 100 seat cafe.

The council resolved to reopen a ‘design and construct tender’, meaning the successful company would be in charge of both the design and the construction phase of the development.

Original designs approved by council included a conference centre, cultural centre, outdoor amphitheatre area, cafe and gift shop.

The new tender is capped at $3 million including all costs associated with the delivery of the works.

The tender also comes with a recommendation to take into account the possibility of function facilities, a cafe, paddock to plate experiences and the ability to hold farmers markets.

More stories

‘We need help’: Bowen rescue group cries out for more carers

COVID check turns ugly with foot chase, quadruple taser

BACK OUR RSL: Community support needed to keep doors open

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the centre would be a great drawcard for the wider Whitsunday community and hoped works could start soon.

“We’re really looking forward to (the tender) process getting under way,” he said.

“It will be bigger and better than what we had and more functional, and we’re working with Girudala to (include) the indigenous experience.”

Tenders will close on September 17.

flagstaff hill flagstaff hill cultural and conference centre tenders open whitsunday regional council whitsundays development
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ben Barba given green light to return to rugby league

        Premium Content Ben Barba given green light to return to rugby league

        Rugby League He could step onto the field as soon as tonight, after the former NRL premiership-winner was cleared to return.

        Reality TV star’s donation gives tablets to rural fireys

        Premium Content Reality TV star’s donation gives tablets to rural fireys

        Celebrity Kylie Jenner donates $200,000 to roll out bushfire mapping tablets

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Crime A man was found in bushland and another was forced to spend a night in the...

        Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        Premium Content Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        News Hearings will focus on the Grosvenor blast and methane exceedances.