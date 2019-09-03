Second tyre tragedy in less than a month

Lily Dorough was tragically killed by a tyre as she played at a workshop in Roma in August.

A young man has suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a tyre in western Queensland.

Paramedics were called to treat the 20-year-old at Richmond, west of Hughenden, about 4.36pm on Monday.

He is suffering from a laceration to his chest and a serious leg fracture.

"The patient suffered critical injuries after they were hit by a tyre at speed at a private location," a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

A clinic nurse is currently treating the patient on scene, while the rescue helicopter has been tasked to attend the incident.

It comes just weeks after seven-year-old Lily Dorough was crushed to death by a tyre in Roma.

Lily was playing outside her dad's tyre workshop when a tyre fell on her in Roma on August 13.