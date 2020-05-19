Menu
An image of a similar make, model and colour to the stolen car from Cannon Valley.
Crime

Second ute stolen in Whitsundays in less than a week

Jordan Gilliland
19th May 2020 11:30 AM
A UTE has been stolen from a Cannon Valley property marking it the second ute theft from a Whitsunday residence in less than a week.

Police said between May 17 at about 8pm and May 18 at about 7.30am, a thief entered the property and walked underneath a high set house on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannon Valley, where a set of car keys were found left on a table.

The keys were then used to enter the vehicle, a 2005 model Ford courier dual cab ute with registration number 936 SXL.

The car was locked and parked at the front of the property at the time it was stolen.

The ute is the second to be stolen in less than seven days after a white 1997 Mitsubishi Triton ute was stolen from a unit in Cannonvale last week.

Anyone who has information about the current location of the stolen car or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Whitsunday Times

