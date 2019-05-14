Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Close call
News

'Very dangerous': Two trucks skip Toowoomba red light

Alexia Austin
by
14th May 2019 9:19 AM

A TOOWOOMBA driver has captured the moment two trucks skipped a red light at a Toowoomba intersection as he waited to turn. 

The incident occurred at the exit from Clifford Gardens onto James St at 7.35pm on May 7, the trucks speeding by meters away from oncoming traffic.

Driver Gaurav Sachdeva said he had his whole family in the car at the time of the incident.

"I was lucky that I always wait before I move on green," he said.

"These truck drivers should be careful, it's very dangerous when they drive like this."

More Stories

clifford gardens editors picks red light road safety trucks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Garden Bar Bistro now in full bloom at Abell Point Marina

    premium_icon Garden Bar Bistro now in full bloom at Abell Point Marina

    Business This Whitsunday venue screams Friday night drinks and nibbles under the glow of fairy lights by the water.

    • 14th May 2019 1:30 PM
    Airlie maritime education centre's $2.5m boost

    Airlie maritime education centre's $2.5m boost

    Politics Sailing towards development of centre.

    Single vehicle accident in the Whitsundays

    Single vehicle accident in the Whitsundays

    News Emergency services are at the scene.

    Anti-Adani protester finally sentenced for lock-on offence

    premium_icon Anti-Adani protester finally sentenced for lock-on offence

    Crime Woman sentenced for locking onto coal loading trestle